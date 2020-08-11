Swami’s condition better: doctor

The doctor attending on Swami Prakashananda, former head of Sivagiri Mutt, at the Sree Narayana Medical Mission Hospital, Varkala, on Tuesday informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that the Swami’s condition was better now.
Dr. Abhilash Raman conveyed the information to the Bench when a writ petition filed by Vijendrakumar M., mentor of Swami, alleging that Swami was kept under illegal custody at the hospital by Swami Visudhananda and Swami Sandrananda, president and secretary respectively of the Sree Narayana Dharma Saghom Trust, came up for hearing.
According to the petitioner, though the Swami did not have any illness, he was moved to the hospital and detained him against his wish. He was kept in a dilapidated room in the hospital complex. This was done to prevent devotees from visiting him. He alleged that there was a conspiracy to harm the life of the Swami by administering him unnecessary medicine and slow poison.
Counsel for the Siagiri Mutt assured the court that the brother of the Swami would talk to the court through Whatsapp call on August 25, the next date of hearing.
