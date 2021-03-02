Kerala

Swami Paripurna Jnanathapaswi passes away

Santhigiri Ashram vice president Swami Paripurna Jnanathapaswi passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

He had been admitted to Sree Gokulam Medical College on February 24 and was under treatment for meningitis, Parkinson’s disease, and stroke, besides geriatric diseases. The funeral will be held on the Ashram premises at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was ordained by Navajyothi Sree Karunakara Guru, founder of the ashram, on July 16, 1999. He served as the director of the ashram too, before serving as vice president for 10 years.

