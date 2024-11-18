Swami Chatbot makes waves; district administration launches QR access cards

It speaks six languages, assists in planning trips to and fro the hillock and helps report emergencies. Within the first three days of its launch, it has interacted with over 10,000 users, reported more than 20 medical emergencies along the trekking path, and guided thousands in performing pilgrimage at the Sabarimala.

Swami Chatbot, a digital assistant launched by the Pathanamthitta district administration, is transforming the Sabarimala pilgrimage experience by providing real-time information, services, and safety measures. With its ability to handle tasks that were once time-consuming, this artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool has quickly become a favourite among Ayyappa devotees, particularly those from the neighbouring States.

According to S. Prem Krishnan, Pathanamthitta District Collector, the chatbot’s popularity is surging daily. “Thousands of new users are joining every day. We have also received inquiries from many who wish to collaborate on this initiative. A few tech influencers have even stepped forward to create promotional videos to spread awareness outside Kerala,’’ he said.

The chatbot automates routine tasks, such as booking accommodation and planning trips, making the pilgrimage smoother for devotees. It provides essential information, including temple opening hours, availability of prasadams (offerings), and pooja schedules, enabling effective trip planning.

For seamless travel

In addition, it offers directions to nearby temples, airports, railway stations, and bus stops, ensuring seamless travel. Pilgrims can also access emergency hotlines for police, fire services, medical assistance, forest authorities, and food safety, allowing prompt responses during unforeseen incidents.

The Swami Chatbot has garnered praise from users for its efficiency and accessibility. “Wonderful experience using the ‘Swami Chatbot’ at Sabarimala! This smart AI tool enhances the pilgrimage by providing vital information on temple services, travel, and safety. Its available in six languages and ensures a smooth, secure journey for devotees,’’ noted Satish Reddy, former chairperson of the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd., on his social media handle.

“The real purpose of technology is to create a positive societal impact. Kudos to S. Prem Krishnan, IAS, District Collector of Pathanamthitta, Kerala,” added Mr. Reddy, who recently visited the hill shrine.

Buoyed by its success in assisting the pilgrims, the district administration has now launched an extensive promotional campaign for the Swami Chatbot among devotees, focusing on various edathavalam (stop-over points). As part of the initiative, devotees are being provided with cards embedded with a QR code, granting easy access to the chatbot and its features.