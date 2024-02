February 02, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Bodhananda Seva Society will organise a reception for Swami Bodhananda at the Bodhananda Kendram, Kalady, here on February 7. A satsang by Swami Bodhananda will be held on the occasion.

A ‘Sampurna Bhagavad Gita Retreat’ by Swami Bodhananda will be held at the ashram from February 7 to 27, a statement from the society said on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.