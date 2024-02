February 02, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Bodhananda Seva Society will organise a reception for Swami Bodhananda at the Bodhananda Kendram, Kalady, here on February 7. A satsang by Swami Bodhananda will be held on the occasion.

A ‘Sampurna Bhagavad Gita Retreat’ by Swami Bodhananda will be held at the ashram from February 7 to 27, a statement from the society said on Friday.