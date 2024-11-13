Swami AI chatbot to improve Sabarimala pilgrimage experience

The Pathanamthitta District Administration has readied ‘Swami Chatbot’, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant, to improve the experience of Sabarimala pilgrimage for the devotees, as per a press release from the CMO.

Sabarimala pilgrims can interact with the chatbot through smartphones in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Information related to the pilgrimage including pooja timings and information of railway stations and airports, as well as access to the services of the police and forest departments will be easily accessible through the chatbot.

The AI assistant has been introduced with an aim to provide a smooth pilgrimage experience to the devotees. Devaswom special secretary T. V. Anupama, CM’s officer on special duty S. Karthikeyan and Pathanamthitta Collector S. Prem Krishnan were present during the release.