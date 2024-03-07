Swadesh Darshan launched at Kumarakom

March 07, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In a significant move set to reshape the tourism landscape of Kumarakom, Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme by the Union Ministry of Tourism was formally launched in the village destination on Thursday.

The programme, which was part of the nationwide unveiling of 53 projects worth ₹6,400 crore, focusses on developing the destination in a sustainable and responsible way. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas presided over the function held at KTDC Waterscapes in Kumarakom.

Premier destination

Addressing the function, the Minister highlighted the ongoing efforts to elevate Kerala as a premier tourism destination and expressed confidence in the Swadesh Darshan project playing a pivotal role in further enhancing the State’s tourism sector.

Cooperation and Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan was the chief guest. District Collector V. Vigneswari, also chairing the destination management committee (DMC) for the project, detailed the strategic plan for its implementation.

Kumarakom and Beypore in Kozhikode have been included among the 36 tourist destinations in 19 States in the second phase of Swadesh Darshan. As part of it, ₹70 crores has been earmarked for Kumarakom’s infrastructure development in four phases.

Initial phase

The initial phase focusses on transforming the Kumarakom bird sanctuary into an ecotourism hub, with an investment of ₹13.53 crore. The development includes kiosks, canal revitalisation, landscaping, footpaths accessible to differently abled individuals, reconstruction of pedestrian bridges and a boat jetty-deck. Additionally, a 400-metre-long boardwalk, a watchtower, an interactive zone, and a digital terminal deck with bird information are part of the comprehensive plan.

