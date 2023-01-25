Swadesabhimani Kesari award for S.R. Sakthidharan

January 25, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

Senior journalist S.R. Sakthidharan has been selected for the Swadesabhimani Kesari award instituted by the State government for his contributions to the media sector.

The award comprises a cash prize of ₹1,00,000 and a sculture designed by Kanayi Kunhiraman Nair.

Mr. Sakthidharan, who retired as Associate Editor, Desabhimani, has reported on political and social issues since 1968. He was chairman of the Kerala Media Academy for three years and was president of the Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur press clubs, chairman of the Kesari Trust, and secretary, Ernakulam Press Club.