Swachhta Pakhwada programme held

Published - July 07, 2024 08:03 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IndianOil) on Sunday conducted the Swachhta Pakhwada-2024, an event heralding the importance of cleanliness and a green environment, at the Kollam NCC headquarters. Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas, administered the Swachhta Pledge to all attendees.

In his address, Mr. Gopi highlighted the transformative impact of the Swachh Bharat initiative launched by the Prime Minister. He pointed out how the initiative has brought about a significant change in the cleanliness and sanitation landscape of India.

Mr. Gopi also spoke about the objectives of Swachhta Pakhwada, focusing on its role in promoting a sustained Underscoring the importance of such initiatives in building a clean and healthy nation. He stressed on the critical need for a green environment, urging the community to adopt eco-friendly practices.

As a symbolic gesture to promote a green environment, he presented saplings to all student volunteers. The volunteers pledged to nurture these saplings, reinforcing their commitment to a greener future.

The Minister also distributed hygiene kits that included essential personal hygiene products such as sanitizers, face masks, hand wash, and sanitary napkins to all participating volunteers. Ms. Geetika Verma, State level co-ordinator for the oil Industry in Kerala and State head of IndianOil, presented a sapling to the Minister.

