ADVERTISEMENT

Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign held in Thiruvananthapuram

October 02, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, participating in the  ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign in the city on Sunday.

The ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, on Sunday.

The campaign, launched following a recent appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for voluntary labour as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, began with an address by Maya M., Principal in-charge. Indulekha N., film actor, was the chief guest.

All participants took the pledge of ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ and affirmed their duties towards the making of a clean India. The highlight of the programme was ‘shramdaan’ (voluntary labour) in the Cantonment area at Pangode here. The Principal in-charge also delivered the ‘shramdaan’ message.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US