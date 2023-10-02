Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign held in Thiruvananthapuram

October 02, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, on Sunday.

The campaign, launched following a recent appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for voluntary labour as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, began with an address by Maya M., Principal in-charge. Indulekha N., film actor, was the chief guest.

All participants took the pledge of ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ and affirmed their duties towards the making of a clean India. The highlight of the programme was ‘shramdaan’ (voluntary labour) in the Cantonment area at Pangode here. The Principal in-charge also delivered the ‘shramdaan’ message.

