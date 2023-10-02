HamberMenu
Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign held in Thiruvananthapuram

October 02, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, participating in the  ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign in the city on Sunday.

The ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, on Sunday.

The campaign, launched following a recent appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for voluntary labour as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, began with an address by Maya M., Principal in-charge. Indulekha N., film actor, was the chief guest.

All participants took the pledge of ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ and affirmed their duties towards the making of a clean India. The highlight of the programme was ‘shramdaan’ (voluntary labour) in the Cantonment area at Pangode here. The Principal in-charge also delivered the ‘shramdaan’ message.

