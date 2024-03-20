GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SVEEP Facebook page launched

March 20, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese launching the official Facebook page of SVEEP on Wednesday.

Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese launching the official Facebook page of SVEEP on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The official Facebook page of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) was launched by District Collector Alex Varghese on Wednesday. SVEEP is the flagship programme of the Election Commission of India for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India. Officials said that details about postal voting, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), election awareness programmes and various activities of SVEEP would be made available on the Facebook page. SVEEP district nodal officer Philip Joseph and deputy collector (Election) G.S. Radhesh attended the function.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.