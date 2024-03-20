SVEEP Facebook page launched

March 20, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The official Facebook page of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) was launched by District Collector Alex Varghese on Wednesday. SVEEP is the flagship programme of the Election Commission of India for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India. Officials said that details about postal voting, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), election awareness programmes and various activities of SVEEP would be made available on the Facebook page. SVEEP district nodal officer Philip Joseph and deputy collector (Election) G.S. Radhesh attended the function.