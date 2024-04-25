GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SVEEP awareness campaign ends with proclamation procession

April 25, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary V. Venu, State police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib and Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul flag off a rally in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, the eve of polling, to create public awareness about the need for citizens to exercise their franchise.  

Chief Secretary V. Venu, State police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib and Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul flag off a rally in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, the eve of polling, to create public awareness about the need for citizens to exercise their franchise.  

SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) awareness programmes organised across the State in connection with the Lok Sabha elections concluded with an election proclamation procession in the State capital on Thursday.

The procession with the message ‘I will vote for sure’ began in front of Raj Bhavan at 5 p.m. Chief Secretary V. Venu, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, and Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul flagged off the procession. A reflection of the State’s heritage and culture, the procession included the State’s own art forms.

 A reflection of the State’s heritage and culture, the procession included the State’s own art forms. 

 A reflection of the State’s heritage and culture, the procession included the State’s own art forms. 

The procession, led by the Mounted Police and the roller skating team, saw presentation of art forms such as Thalappoli, Panchavadyam, Velakali, Theyyam, Kalaripayattu, Oppana, Margamkali, Pulikali, Chendamelam, Kathakali, Kerala Natanam, and Mohiniyattam. College students carrying placards with messages urging voters to cast their votes participated in the procession.

Mr. Sanjay Kaul said arrangements for safe and independent polling had been completed in the State. All voters should exercise their right to vote, he said.

The procession ended in front of Kanakakkunnu. A Thiruvathira performance was organised for the election proclamation.

The Chief Electoral Officer then selected the winner of the lucky draw held at the venue for the public. A musical programme by Athul Narukara was held at Manaveeyam Veedhi in connection with the closing event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.