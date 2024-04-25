SVEEP awareness campaign ends with proclamation procession

April 25, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) awareness programmes organised across the State in connection with the Lok Sabha elections concluded with an election proclamation procession in the State capital on Thursday.

The procession with the message ‘I will vote for sure’ began in front of Raj Bhavan at 5 p.m. Chief Secretary V. Venu, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, and Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul flagged off the procession. A reflection of the State’s heritage and culture, the procession included the State’s own art forms.

The procession, led by the Mounted Police and the roller skating team, saw presentation of art forms such as Thalappoli, Panchavadyam, Velakali, Theyyam, Kalaripayattu, Oppana, Margamkali, Pulikali, Chendamelam, Kathakali, Kerala Natanam, and Mohiniyattam. College students carrying placards with messages urging voters to cast their votes participated in the procession.

Mr. Sanjay Kaul said arrangements for safe and independent polling had been completed in the State. All voters should exercise their right to vote, he said.

The procession ended in front of Kanakakkunnu. A Thiruvathira performance was organised for the election proclamation.

The Chief Electoral Officer then selected the winner of the lucky draw held at the venue for the public. A musical programme by Athul Narukara was held at Manaveeyam Veedhi in connection with the closing event.