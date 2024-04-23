GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SVEEP activities to conclude with election proclamation procession tomorrow

April 23, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) awareness programmes held in the State in connection with the Lok Sabha polls will conclude with an ‘election proclamation procession’ in the State capital on Thursday.

The rally, which will begin from Raj Bhavan at 4 p.m. and conclude at Kanakakkunnu, will be led by cultural leaders and prominent people from various fields.

Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said widespread awareness activities were held under SVEEP to inspire all voters to vote, especially in the context of decreasing engagement among the youth. The success of the awareness activities led to an increase of 3 lakh young voters in the voter list, he said.

After October 27, 2023, when the draft voter list was published, 3.11 lakh voters were newly added to the list. At present, the State has 5.34 lakh young voters, primarily in the 18-19 age group, many of whom will be first-time voters. The campaigns also led to an increase in the number of transgender voters.

Mr. Kaul said campaigns were held through social media, and in colleges, universities, and public places. The ‘Vote Vandi’ also visited various constituencies for awareness.

The slogan for Thursday’s rally is ‘Let tomorrow’s voice resound through our fingertip.’ The rally will feature traditional Kerala art forms such as Thalappoli, Panchavadyam, Velakali, Theyyam, Kalaripayattu, Oppana, Margamkali, Pulikali, Chendamelam, Kathakali, Kerala Natanam, and Mohiniyattam. The Mounted Police and roller skating teams will participate in it. A walkathon will also be organised.

The valedictory at Kanakakkunnu will include a Thiruvathira on election proclamation and a performance by Athul Narukara and team at Manaveeyam Veedhi at 7 p.m.

