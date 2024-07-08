SV Medical Mission holds leafy food fest for tribal girls

The Swamy Vivekananda Medical Mission conducted a unique food festival for adolescent tribal girls of Pudur grama panchayat in Attappady on Sunday.

The food festival held at Padavayal hamlet was part of the Medical Mission’s tribal Adolescent Girls Health Project (AGHP) supported by UST.

Thirty girls from different tribal hamlets in Pudur panchayat took part in the food festival, which focused on leafy vegetables. They prepared 12 dishes using 18 types of ingredients.

Velumani, physician, inaugurated the food fest. Ward member Rangan presided over the function. AGHP coordinator Silpa M.S., block coordinator K. Lakshmanan, and cluster coordinator N. Parameswari spoke. A discussion on better health followed the food festival.

The AGHP is a community health initiative of the Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission, supported by the UST as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Since 2021

The project began in 2021 focusing largely on the health aspects of tribal adolescents in the domains of nutrition, menstrual hygiene, mental health and reproductive health.

Medical Mission officials said that they reached out to 90 tribal hamlets and covered 709 tribal girls aged between 12 and 18 in the last three years.

“Our working method involves trained cluster coordinators conducting weekly classes on the mentioned topics. Instead of traditional lecturing, we use a participatory learning and action (PLA) model, incorporating information, communication, and education (ICE) materials. Monthly monitoring includes tracking height, weight, and body mass index (BMI),” said Joby Balakrishnan, one of the organisers.

“The intervention has three key areas: those with a BMI below the normal level receive 1 kg of millet-based nutrimix; all girls receive seven chickens (a poultry unit) to increase protein intake from eggs; and kitchen garden support is provided. Each year, we conduct leadership training workshops and offer counselling support and organise exposure visits,” said Mr. Joby.

The health outcomes of the girls have shown slow but steady progress, leading the UST CSR team to extend the project with new designs for two more years, he said. “Based on this extension, we will organise quarterly cluster-based food festivals (Annotsav) with different themes such as leafy vegetables, millet, protein-rich items, etc.”