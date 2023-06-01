HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

S.V. Bhatti sworn in as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administers the oath of office

June 01, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presents a bouquet of flowers to Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti, who was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan looks on.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presents a bouquet of flowers to Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti, who was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan looks on. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Chief Secretary V.P. Joy read out the Presidential Order appointing Justice Bhatti as the Chief Justice. He was greeted with bouquets on the completion of the ceremony. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve, Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam, State Police Chief Anil Kant and Additional Chief Secretaries V. Venu and Sarada Muraleedharan were among those present.

Kerala High Court Justices A. Muhamed Mustaque, Amit Rawal, Anu Sivaraman, Mary Joseph, Somarajan P., C.S. Dias, Bechu Kurian Thomas, Gopinath P., Viju Abraham and Basant Balaji also attended the ceremony.

Justice Bhatti succeeded Justice S. Manikumar who retired in April as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. Ever since, he has been functioning as the acting Chief Justice of Kerala. He hails from Madanapalle in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.