From a fledgling entity to growth giant

Come Saturday, coming across a board or advertisement of the State Bank of Travancore (SBT) will be a thing of the past for the people of Kerala as it merges with its parent bank, the State Bank of India (SBI).

Sustaining the long-cherished memories hereon will be the Footprints – Banking Museum and Archives, established by the bank at Kowdiar, which extensively documents the evolution of banking in the State, of which the 72-year-old SBT had played a vital part. The museum condenses the journey of SBT from a small bank to one of the leading nationalised banks in the country with numerous artefacts, original documents and dioramas.

Visitors to the museum, which was formally launched by Governor P. Sathasivam a year ago, are received by a large-sized bust and a caricature of Sree Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the last ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Travancore, who had played a vital role in establishing the bank as a fully State-backed one.

With the early days of banking in the region closely linked to the history of Travancore, adequate focus is provided to trace the milestones of the princely state as well as the subsequent formation of Kerala.

From here, the journey of the banking system in the region from the Bank of Madras, the first one to venture into Travancore, to the Imperial Bank of India and later, the State Bank of India has been explored in depth.

Earlier banks

The museum also sheds light on the other earlier banks in Travancore including Indian Bank, Nedungadi Bank, Nambuthiri Bank and Adoor Bank, most of which had been liquidated in the early 1940s.

Among the newspaper reports that have been preserved is the one that had appeared in The Hindu in February 1946 on the inauguration of the Travancore Bank. C.P. Ramaswamy Iyer, the last Dewan of erstwhile Travancore, had spoke in length on the challenges and potential of the fledgling entity.

The two-storeyed building is dotted with sculptures and prototypes that have been crafted by eminent sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman.

These included a prototype of the ‘Anacutcheri’ building in Puthenchanda that had once housed the bank. Cabins that resemble old branch premises as well as the manager’s room are other highlights of the museum.

Information storehouse

According to S. Hemachandran, former Director of the State Archaeology Department, who was the consultant for the museum’s design, much research had gone into the project in order to ensure that it remained a treasure trove of information.

“All that will remain will be fond memories of the bank that has been closely associated with our daily lives. The museum will provide a window to the bank’s evolution and the vital role it played in the development of the State,” he said.