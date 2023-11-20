ADVERTISEMENT

Suspicion of murder: police exhume body of 36-year-old from cemetery in Kozhikode

November 20, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

Action taken based on complaints from victim’s parents

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday exhumed the body of a 36-year-old youth from the cemetery of St. Mary’s Church, Panampilavu, for post-mortem following allegations that he had succumbed to injuries caused during a clash with his friends near Thottumukkam in Kozhikode. As the family members were not aware of such a clash and considered it as a case of natural death, the burial was conducted two weeks ago without conducting any investigation or post-mortem.

Police sources said they decided to exhume the body of Pulikkayil Thomas as his parents sought an investigation into the incident alleging that it was a case of murder. Though the initial plan was to bury the body after completing the autopsy at the cemetery itself, it was revoked as the police surgeon suggested carrying out the procedure at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. 

Thomas was a truck driver who reportedly succumbed to serious injuries in the attack on November 4. According to sources, the death occurred when the man was preparing to consult an orthopaedic surgeon after confirming a fracture on his shoulder that he sustained during the clash. He had also complained of severe pain after the incident, they said.

His family members approached the police for action as his friends whom they contacted for some clarification regarding the clash came out with contradictory statements. They had also come across the statement of some of the witnesses who reportedly saw the incident and expressed doubts over the cause of death.

Police sources said the details of the suspected youths had already been gathered. Further actions would be taken based on the post-mortem report, they added.

