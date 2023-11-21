Suspicion of cheating in exam, Forensic medicine dept. returns answer sheets of SI trainees

November 21, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In an embarrassment to Kerala Police, answer sheets of forensic sciences examination of four sub-inspector (SI) trainees were returned by the Department of Forensic Medicine under the Health department following suspicion of copying.

Five SI trainees attended the examination held on September 29 at the Kerala Police Academy, Ramavarmapuram. It was their final mercy chance as they had failed to clear the test in the previous attempts.

N.K. Unmesh, Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, Thrissur Government Medical College, who vetted the examination sheets, returned the papers of four candidates to the Kerala Police Academy after it was found that they had copied answers from Google. Though the fifth one wrote the exam genuinely, he failed to clear it.

No action taken

According to sources, though the issue was reported to Kerala Police, no disciplinary action was taken against the erring trainees. It was a serious lapse on the part of supervising officers in allowing mobile phones in the examination hall and aiding in the manipulation of the exam, said the source.

When contacted, Dr. Unmesh refused to comment on the issue saying that he was not supposed to comment to the media on the communication between two departments .

Similar incidents

Similar irregularities were recorded earlier as well. In 2008, impersonation in swimming tests were reported.

In 2005, a senior IPS officer was asked to leave an examination hall after he was caught copying from printed material he had taken into the hall in Kochi.

