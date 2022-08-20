Suspension of two police officers in Kerala revoked

Action for deviating from Minister’s pre-planned route

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 20, 2022 23:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The City police on Saturday revoked the suspension of two police officers against whom action was taken for deviating from the pre-planned route decided for Industries Minister P. Rajeeve’s journey from Neyyattinkara to Ernakulam a week ago.

Action had been taken against Control Room grade sub-inspector Sabu Rajan and civil police officer N.G. Sunil. However, the police reviewed the decision after the Minister distanced himself from the disciplinary action and a section of the police force voiced their disapproval of the move.

The suspended officers had claimed to have chosen a different route to avoid traffic snarls on roads that were undergoing repair.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app