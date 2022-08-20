Suspension of two police officers in Kerala revoked

ADVERTISEMENT

The City police on Saturday revoked the suspension of two police officers against whom action was taken for deviating from the pre-planned route decided for Industries Minister P. Rajeeve’s journey from Neyyattinkara to Ernakulam a week ago.

Action had been taken against Control Room grade sub-inspector Sabu Rajan and civil police officer N.G. Sunil. However, the police reviewed the decision after the Minister distanced himself from the disciplinary action and a section of the police force voiced their disapproval of the move.

The suspended officers had claimed to have chosen a different route to avoid traffic snarls on roads that were undergoing repair.