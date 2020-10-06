Suspension of MCH staff Revoked

The move was over the alleged negligence in the care of a bed-ridden patient

The government has issued orders revoking the suspension orders it had issued to two head nurses and the COVID Nodal Officer at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH), over the alleged negligence committed in the care of a bed-ridden patient Anilkumar, who had been admitted to MCH under the Orthopaedics department.

At the same time, the government, on the basis of a detailed enquiry report filed by the Director of Medical Education, has recommended disciplinary action against the Unit Chief (Unit 5) of Orthopaedics department, Thiruvananthapuram MCH, under whose care the patient had been admitted.

The report has also pinned responsibility for compromising the care of the bed-ridden patient, on the nursing staff as well as the supervisory officers

The DME has been directed to initiate disciplinary action against supervisory head nurses, the staff nurses, and nursing assistants on duty for the last three days.

The report by DME states that maximum patient care should have been ensured with available resources by doing time structuring and proper prioritisation of patients needing assisted care, as is being done in other Medical Colleges.

The suspension of the healthcare workers had provoked the entire medical faculty into a strike across the State for the past two days. They had put the blame for the unfortunate incident on the fact that the hospital was acutely short of support staff to give proper patient care.

They had threatened to launch an indefinite strike boycotting all non-COVID duties if the suspension order was not revoked.