Suspended Youth Congress worker arrested for alleged assault on KSEB staff in Kozhikode

The Thiruvambady police have arrested U.C. Ajmal, a Youth Congress worker now under suspension, and his brother U.C. Shanshad, on charge of assaulting an assistant engineer attached to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) after trespassing on his office on Saturday.

According to sources, they manhandled P.S. Prasanth after a complaint was lodged against Ajmal by the official for assaulting a KSEB lineman and his helper earlier. Dirty water was allegedly poured on the engineer, and women in the office were reportedly attacked. Some chairs and computers were smashed too. Later, the police took the duo into custody. Mr. Prasanth and others have sought treatment at a hospital.

The incident that led to the alleged assault on the engineer happened on Friday when the lineman along with a helper went to restore power connection to Ajmal’s house. The power connection was discontinued due to delay in bill payment.

Meanwhile, the KSEB disconnected power connection to Ajmal’s house based on a directive from KSEB Chairman Biju Prabhakar. A release said the KSEB had incurred loss to the tune of ₹3 lakh on Saturday after the alleged attack on its office at Thiruvambady.

