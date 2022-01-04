Suspended bus services to resume

KOLLAM

04 January 2022 22:41 IST

Following demand at meeting of Kollam District Development Committee

The District Development Committee has decided to resume Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus services that were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic in rural parts.

District Collector Afsana Parveen, who chaired a meeting here recently in this connection, said immediate action will be taken in the matter, a common demand of people’s representatives. The travel woes of students from rural Kollam, especially those residing in eastern parts, were brought to the attention of the committee by MLAs Sujith Vijayan Pillai, Kovoor Kunjumon and C.R.Mahesh.

Directive to RTO

The committee has instructed the Regional Transport Office to solve the issue at the earliest.

The District Medical Officer briefed the committee on the precautionary measures taken by the Health Department to prevent the spread of Omicron. Committee members pointed out the delay in getting the result of the autopsy results from the Paripally Medical College as a matter of concern.

The Superintendent of the hospital said that the procedures will be completed and the reports will be issued in accordance with the receipt of swab results.

It was also decided in the meeting to take steps to address the drinking water problem in Karunagapally and Alappad. Grama panchayats concerned will be instructed to prevent encroachment on the sides of the Pulamon canal.

Funds utilized

District planning officer informed the committee that 82.31% of the funds allocated for development activities in Kollam district has been utilized.