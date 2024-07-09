Suspend IPS for Sojan, Walayar Action Council demands

The Walayar Action Council, seeking justice for the two minor sisters found hanging in mysterious circumstances in their home at Attappallam near here in 2017, will intensify its agitation against the government decision to confer IPS honour on the police officer who first investigated the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action council will launch a protest in front of the Municipal Office here on Wednesday afternoon (July 10), asking the government to withdraw from the move to confer IPS on M.J. Sojan, superintendent of police who, according to the victims’ mother and other protestors, was primarily responsible for upsetting the case.

Bishop Geevarghese Mar Coorilose will inaugurate the protest at 2 p.m. The action council also is protesting against the government’s delay in appointing a special public prosecutor trusted by the victims’ mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Action council chairman Vilayodi Venugopal and patron C.R. Neelakandan said that the comments made by Mr. Sojan that the nine-year-old and 13-year-old victims had experienced sexual abuse with their own consent was an insult not only to their family but to the entire society.

“A court here has registered a case against Mr. Sojan as his statement was in violation of the law. His statement would invoke sections of POCSO and SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Therefore, the government should withdraw from conferring IPS promotion to Mr. Sojan until the criminal proceedings against him are over,” the action council said in a statement.

They also said that they suspected a conspiracy to torpedo the case by the CBI delaying the appointment of a special public prosecutor as demanded by the victims’ mother. “K.P. Satheesan, the lawyer who appeared for the CBI, is displaying signs of some vested interests,” the statement said.

Ends

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.