ADVERTISEMENT

Suspects in Tirur hotelier’s murder taken to crime spot for collecting evidence

May 31, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

Suspects taken to shops from where a mechanical cutter and two trolley bags were bought

The Hindu Bureau

Mohammed Shibili, a suspect in the murder of Tirur businessman Siddique, being brought to a shop at Kallayi for collecting evidence on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Mohammed Shibili and Farhana, the two suspects in the murder of Tirur businessman Siddique Mechery, were taken to various spots in Kozhikode city on Wednesday for collecting more evidence.  

The special squad took them to a hotel room at Eranhipalam first where the hotelier was allegedly beaten up and murdered on May 18 following a suspected honey trap.

A shop at Kallayi from where Shibli allegedly purchased the mechanical cutter and another shop on S.M. Street from where he bought two trolley bags to carry the dismembered body were also covered during the evidence gathering process.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was on May 26 that the Malappuram police arrested three persons, including the duo’s friend Ashique, and recovered the dismembered body of the victim from a deep gorge at Attappadi. An investigation based on cash withdrawal from his account helped the police zero in on the suspects. The man had been missing since May 18.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US