Suspects in Tirur hotelier’s murder taken to crime spot for collecting evidence

May 31, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

Mohammed Shibili and Farhana, the two suspects in the murder of Tirur businessman Siddique Mechery, were taken to various spots in Kozhikode city on Wednesday for collecting more evidence.

The special squad took them to a hotel room at Eranhipalam first where the hotelier was allegedly beaten up and murdered on May 18 following a suspected honey trap.

A shop at Kallayi from where Shibli allegedly purchased the mechanical cutter and another shop on S.M. Street from where he bought two trolley bags to carry the dismembered body were also covered during the evidence gathering process.

It was on May 26 that the Malappuram police arrested three persons, including the duo’s friend Ashique, and recovered the dismembered body of the victim from a deep gorge at Attappadi. An investigation based on cash withdrawal from his account helped the police zero in on the suspects. The man had been missing since May 18.