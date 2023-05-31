HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suspects in Tirur hotelier’s murder taken to crime spot for collecting evidence

Suspects taken to shops from where a mechanical cutter and two trolley bags were bought

May 31, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Mohammed Shibili, a suspect in the murder of Tirur businessman Siddique, being brought to a shop at Kallayi for collecting evidence on Wednesday.

Mohammed Shibili, a suspect in the murder of Tirur businessman Siddique, being brought to a shop at Kallayi for collecting evidence on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Mohammed Shibili and Farhana, the two suspects in the murder of Tirur businessman Siddique Mechery, were taken to various spots in Kozhikode city on Wednesday for collecting more evidence.  

The special squad took them to a hotel room at Eranhipalam first where the hotelier was allegedly beaten up and murdered on May 18 following a suspected honey trap.

A shop at Kallayi from where Shibli allegedly purchased the mechanical cutter and another shop on S.M. Street from where he bought two trolley bags to carry the dismembered body were also covered during the evidence gathering process.

It was on May 26 that the Malappuram police arrested three persons, including the duo’s friend Ashique, and recovered the dismembered body of the victim from a deep gorge at Attappadi. An investigation based on cash withdrawal from his account helped the police zero in on the suspects. The man had been missing since May 18.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.