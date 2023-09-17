ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected ties with drug peddler: Civil Police Officer placed under suspension

September 17, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

Photograph of CPO with the arrested surfaces

The Hindu Bureau

A Civil Police Officer from the Kodenchery police station in Kozhikode was placed under suspension on Sunday for his alleged ties with the suspects in a major drug trafficking case. The CPO, M.B. Rajilesh, was suspended after a photograph of him in the company of the prime suspect in the case came out. District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) R. Karuppa Samy had earlier ordered an internal investigation into the incident. There have also been complaints that the suspended CPO had availed himself of unpermitted leave. Police sources said the CPO was reportedly in touch with Ayoob Khan, a drug peddler who was recently arrested from Koodathayi. Ayoob Khan had attacked local residents and the police officers who probed the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US