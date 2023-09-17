Suspected ties with drug peddler: Civil Police Officer placed under suspension

September 17, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

A Civil Police Officer from the Kodenchery police station in Kozhikode was placed under suspension on Sunday for his alleged ties with the suspects in a major drug trafficking case. The CPO, M.B. Rajilesh, was suspended after a photograph of him in the company of the prime suspect in the case came out. District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) R. Karuppa Samy had earlier ordered an internal investigation into the incident. There have also been complaints that the suspended CPO had availed himself of unpermitted leave. Police sources said the CPO was reportedly in touch with Ayoob Khan, a drug peddler who was recently arrested from Koodathayi. Ayoob Khan had attacked local residents and the police officers who probed the case.