Suspected drug overdose: Two youths found dead at Onchiyam in Kerala’s Kozhikode

April 12, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Another 23-year old admitted to hospital in critical condition

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths who reportedly injected synthetic drugs in excess dose were found dead at a deserted private land at Onchiyam in Kozhikode district of Kerala on April 12 (Friday). The deceased were identified as Thottoli Meethal Akshay (26) and Kaliyath Randeep (30).

Police officers who inspected the spot following the information given by local residents recovered used syringes indicating chances of drug overdose. Forensic experts also reached the spot to gather more evidence.

According to police sources from the Edacheri station, another 23-year old youth who was reportedly part of the group and suspected of consuming synthetic drugs was admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition.

The three youths were reportedly missing from their houses. A joint search carried out by their relatives and local residents helped track the three in the morning.

