GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Suspected drug overdose: Two youths found dead at Onchiyam in Kerala’s Kozhikode

Another 23-year old admitted to hospital in critical condition

April 12, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths who reportedly injected synthetic drugs in excess dose were found dead at a deserted private land at Onchiyam in Kozhikode district of Kerala on April 12 (Friday). The deceased were identified as Thottoli Meethal Akshay (26) and Kaliyath Randeep (30).

Police officers who inspected the spot following the information given by local residents recovered used syringes indicating chances of drug overdose. Forensic experts also reached the spot to gather more evidence.

According to police sources from the Edacheri station, another 23-year old youth who was reportedly part of the group and suspected of consuming synthetic drugs was admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition.

The three youths were reportedly missing from their houses. A joint search carried out by their relatives and local residents helped track the three in the morning.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.