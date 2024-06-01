Suspected rabies death: Child rights panel registers suo motu case

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) has registered a suo motu case in connection with the death of an eight-year-old boy of suspected rabies at Haripad in Alappuzha.

KeSCPCR member Jalaja Chandran visited the house of the victim, Devanarayanan, on Saturday.

The relatives earlier alleged that the boy had not been given proper treatment at Taluk Hospital, Haripad despite informing the doctor about the attack by a dog. According to them, the boy fell into a drain near his home after being chased by a stray dog more than a month ago. Reportedly, the dog also fell into the drain with him. Devanarayanan sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Taluk Hospital. As there were no major scratches or bite marks on his body, the boy was not vaccinated against rabies. Devanarayanan’s condition worsened and he died on May 30.

Meanwhile, the Taluk Hospital authorities denied the charges and said the boy’s relatives had not told them about the dog attack during the visit.