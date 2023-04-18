ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected pro-Maoist activist from Jharkhand held in Kozhikode

April 18, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

According to sources, Ajay, 27, is reported to be an area commander of the People’s Liberation Front of India, a pro-Maoist organisation based in Jharkhand

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday morning arrested a suspected pro-Maoist activist, a Jharkhand native, from near Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode district.

According to sources, Ajay, 27, is reported to be an area commander of the People’s Liberation Front of India, a pro-Maoist organisation based in Jharkhand. He had been staying at a camp of migrant labourers near Kozhikode city for the past three months using a fake name. A team of police officials had come here in search of Ajay after tracking his mobile phone tower location. They contacted the Pantheerankavu police, who nabbed him from the hideout.

It is learnt that cases had been filed against him in Jharkhand for spreading pamphlets containing Maoist thought and destroying equipment meant for rural development works.

Though the sources claimed that he had visited Kerala even earlier, it is not yet clear if he has had any contact with the alleged Maoist activists in the State.

CONNECT WITH US