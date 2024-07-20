GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suspected Nipah case spreads scare in Kerala’s Malappuram

15-year-old boy from Chembrassery in Malappuram district admitted to private hospital in Kozhikode with Nipah symptoms

Published - July 20, 2024 05:22 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Health authorities in Kerala have swung to action by putting in place the Nipah protocol.

A Nipah virus scare spread in Malappuram district of Kerala on July 20 following a suspected case reported by the health authorities. A 15-year-old boy from Chembrassery, near Pandikkad, in the district was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode with Nipah symptoms. A private hospital at Perinthalmanna, where he was under treatment earlier, said that they suspected it to be a Nipah case.

Three persons who had close contact with the child were asked to be quarantined. A list of others who came in contact with the child was also being prepared.

Why Nipah virus outbreaks are occurring only in Kerala

Emergency meeting

An emergency meeting convened by Health Minister Veena George on July 20 morning put the health and other government departments on increased alert. The State health authorities were waiting for the confirmation from the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

The Minister said that committees would be formed as per the government-specified standard operating procedure (SOP) and further action would be initiated on the basis of the confirmation of the test results.

Oxford scientists launch first human vaccine trials for deadly Nipah virus

Top officials of the State Health department, including Additional Chief Secretary, National Health Mission State director, District Collectors of Kozhikode and Malappuram, Health Director, Medical Education Director, Nipah Health Centre nodal officer, State Medical Board members, Kozhikode and Malappuram District Medical Officers, district surveillance officers, Medical College principals and superintendents, attended the meeting.

Lab test shows scrub typhus

Meanwhile, a test conducted at a lab in Kochi is reported to have found it to be a case of scrub typhus fever caused by mites. Scrub typhus too exhibit symptoms like Nipah. However, the authorities said they would wait until confirmation from the Pune lab.

