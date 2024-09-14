ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Nipah case in Kerala’s Malappuram

Updated - September 14, 2024 08:56 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Man who died at Perinthalmanna hospital found positive for Nipah, final confirmation awaited from Pune virology lab

The Hindu Bureau

Nipah virus. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In less than two months after a schoolboy died of Nipah at Pandikkad in Malappuram district, yet another case of the infection surfaced at Naduvath, near Wandoor, hardly 10 km from Pandikkad, on Saturday (September 14, 2024). The test result of a 23-year-old man who died at a private hospital at Perinthalmanna on Monday last was found positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man, a student in Bengaluru, had been admitted at Perinthalmanna hospital with jaundice symptoms. His blood sample tested at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, found him positive for Nipah virus. However, the Health department is awaiting result from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for final confirmation.

Health officials in the district have swung to action following the initial test results. The man’s family at Naduvath was placed in quarantine. Health officials said that further action would follow once the Pune test results were available.

On July 21, 2024, a 15-year-old boy from Chembrassery, near Pandikkad, in the district died of Nipah at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The boy’s death had created a scare, prompting the district authorities to impose restrictions on movement and social contact.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nipah Virus / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US