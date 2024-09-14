Suspected Nipah case in Kerala’s Malappuram

In less than two months after a schoolboy died of Nipah at Pandikkad in Malappuram district, yet another case of the infection surfaced at Naduvath, near Wandoor, hardly 10 km from Pandikkad, on Saturday (September 14, 2024). The test result of a 23-year-old man who died at a private hospital at Perinthalmanna on Monday last was found positive.

The man, a student in Bengaluru, had been admitted at Perinthalmanna hospital with jaundice symptoms. His blood sample tested at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, found him positive for Nipah virus. However, the Health department is awaiting result from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for final confirmation.

Health officials in the district have swung to action following the initial test results. The man’s family at Naduvath was placed in quarantine. Health officials said that further action would follow once the Pune test results were available.

On July 21, 2024, a 15-year-old boy from Chembrassery, near Pandikkad, in the district died of Nipah at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The boy’s death had created a scare, prompting the district authorities to impose restrictions on movement and social contact.

