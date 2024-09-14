GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suspected Nipah case in Kerala’s Malappuram

Man who died at Perinthalmanna hospital found positive for Nipah, final confirmation awaited from Pune virology lab

Updated - September 14, 2024 08:56 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Nipah virus.

Nipah virus. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In less than two months after a schoolboy died of Nipah at Pandikkad in Malappuram district, yet another case of the infection surfaced at Naduvath, near Wandoor, hardly 10 km from Pandikkad, on Saturday (September 14, 2024). The test result of a 23-year-old man who died at a private hospital at Perinthalmanna on Monday last was found positive.

The man, a student in Bengaluru, had been admitted at Perinthalmanna hospital with jaundice symptoms. His blood sample tested at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, found him positive for Nipah virus. However, the Health department is awaiting result from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for final confirmation.

Health officials in the district have swung to action following the initial test results. The man’s family at Naduvath was placed in quarantine. Health officials said that further action would follow once the Pune test results were available.

On July 21, 2024, a 15-year-old boy from Chembrassery, near Pandikkad, in the district died of Nipah at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The boy’s death had created a scare, prompting the district authorities to impose restrictions on movement and social contact.

Published - September 14, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Nipah Virus / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.