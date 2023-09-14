Suspected Nipah case at Manjeri, DMO issues warning

September 14, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Health officials here on Thursday warned people to remain extremely vigilant in the light of a suspected Nipah case at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

District Medical Officer R. Renuka said defensive measures were in place as per the directives of the District Disaster Management Authority.

A suspected Nipah patient is currently under treatment at Manjeri. Samples collected from the patient were sent to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, for confirmation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health officials said none from Malappuram district were on the contact list of the patient who tested positive for Nipah in Kozhikode.

The Medical College Hospital at Manjeri has opened isolation facilities for quarantining and collecting samples from suspected Nipah patients. Private hospitals have been asked to retain suspected Nipah patients in isolation and send their fluid samples to the virology laboratory at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

The 108 emergency medical response ambulance services have been equipped with special facilities to handle Nipah suspected cases. Protective vests are ready for heath workers who will have to handle suspected cases, said Dr. Renuka.

A special wing of health officials was formed under the leadership of Dr. Renuka in association with Government Medical College, Manjeri, as part of enhancing efforts to tackle Nipah emergency. A control room was opened to address people’s concerns about Nipah. The control room can be reached at 0483-2734066.

The Health department is offering mental health support to those suspected to have contracted Nipah and those on the list of contacts of suspected cases. The service of psychologist will be available at 7593843625.

Health workers across the district were given training and awareness in strengthening precautions against Nipah. A meeting of private hospitals was also convened.

People have been advised to use N-95 masks and maintain physical distancing. They have also been advised to wash or sanitise their hands frequently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT