Kerala

Suspected nCoV patient discharged

more-in

Two under observation in hospital

A person who had been admitted to hospital with symptoms of novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the district was discharged on Monday.

“There are two persons currently under observation in hospital for nCoV. Besides, 257 people are under house quarantine in the district. The number of people in hospitals and in house quarantine stands at 259,” said District Collector M. Anjana

The Collector said the condition of the student admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, with nCoV infection was stable.

Of the samples from 36 suspected cases in the district, 35 were tested negative for nCoV, Ms.Anjana added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 12:09:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/suspected-ncov-patient-discharged/article30785854.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY