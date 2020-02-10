Suspected nCoV patient discharged

A person who had been admitted to hospital with symptoms of novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the district was discharged on Monday.
“There are two persons currently under observation in hospital for nCoV. Besides, 257 people are under house quarantine in the district. The number of people in hospitals and in house quarantine stands at 259,” said District Collector M. Anjana
The Collector said the condition of the student admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, with nCoV infection was stable.
Of the samples from 36 suspected cases in the district, 35 were tested negative for nCoV, Ms.Anjana added.
