Suspected murder of missing woman: Police to search Nadukani Ghat road

Suspect taken into custody following his revelation that he murdered the 57-year old for securing her gold ornaments

November 13, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

  A 52-year-old Malappuram native has been taken into police custody as part of the continuing investigation into the mysterious missing of a 57-year-old woman from Kozhikode’s Kuttikkattoor village.

The man was taken into police custody following his revelation that he reportedly throttled the woman and discarded the body near the Nadukani-Gudalur Ghat road. Police sources said the statement could be confirmed only after carrying out a search at the suspected spot.

According to the suspect’s statement, he murdered the woman with the support of one of his friends to secure her gold ornaments. He also claimed that the woman was taken to the Ghat roadside by a car ahead of the murder.

Police officers from Kasaba station said the woman named Sainaba was reported missing from the Kozhikode Mofussil bus stand on November 7. The missing case was registered following the complaint of her husband.

In the wake of the new revelation, a team of officers from Kasaba station was entrusted to carry out a detailed search operation near the Nadukani Ghat road. They also said the close friend of the suspect would be taken into custody soon as part of the continuing probe.  

Kerala

