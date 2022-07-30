Kerala

Suspected monkeypox death in Thrissur

Special Correspondent Thrissur July 30, 2022 22:08 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 22:08 IST

The death of a youth at a private hospital in Thrissur on Saturday is suspected due to monkeypox. A 22-year-old youth from Kurinjiyoor, Chavakkad, died on Saturday morning.

The youth, who returned from the UAE, was admitted to the hospital three days back. The youth did not have visible symptoms of monkeypox, according to relatives. His samples had been sent to the virology lab in Alappuzha. The result is awaited.

Permission has been given to bury the body under strict monitoring of the Health Department and the police.

