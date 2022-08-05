Suspected monkeypox case in Kochi

August 05, 2022 18:20 IST

29-year-old native of Uttar Pradesh arrived from Jeddah

A 29-year-old native of Uttar Pradesh, who arrived at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery from Jeddah, was shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital at Aluva on Friday morning after he showed suspected symptoms of monkeypox.

The blood samples of the person was set to be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, on the day, according to Dr. V Jayasree, District Medical Officer.

His symptoms include fever and suspected vesicular skin lesions. The person will be kept under isolation at the hospital and follow-up action will be taken on the basis of the test results.

Kerala had reported the first known case of monkeypox in the country. A 35-year-old male, a native of Kollam, was tested positive after he arrived in the State from the UAE on July 12. The State had also reported the first monkeypox death after a 22-year-old who had returned from the UAE died in Thrissur district on July 27.

Kerala has so far reported five confirmed cases of monkeypox.