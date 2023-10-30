ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Maoists open fire at forest watchers in Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala

October 30, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - KANNUR

According to forest officials, a group of five suspected Maoists fired towards the skies upon seeing the watchers who then ran and took cover. No casualties were reported

The Hindu Bureau

Suspected Maoists reportedly opened fire at Forest department watchers at the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannur on October 30 afternoon.

According to forest officials, a group of five suspected Maoists fired towards the skies upon seeing the watchers. The watchers ran and took cover. However, no casualties were reported.

The attack took place inside the sanctuary, near the Chavachi area. Three forest watchers were on duty, accompanied by three guards, when the gang struck.

As the watchers frantically sought refuge from the gunfire, they sustained minor injuries during their escape bid.

According to statements by Forest department officials, the incident occurred without any provocation.

This attack is indicative of the growing Maoist presence in the region as they have been increasingly active in and around the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, extending their activities to areas such as Kottiyoor Ambayath.

Furthermore, the Maoists have been reportedly infiltrating local houses and conducting various activities, including distribution of propaganda materials.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the development, employing Kerala Thunderbolts force and helicopters in an attempt to locate the Maoists responsible for this incident. The operation, however, has not yet yielded any results.

