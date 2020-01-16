Suspected Maoists attack resort in Wayanad

A group of people, suspected to be Maoists, vandalised a newly constructed resort at Anakkunjimoola near Attamala in Wayanad district on Tuesday night (January 14).

The local police said a group of Maoists barged into the service villa and broke the door and window panes of the building. Curtains of the resort was also set on fire. The newly constructed resort is situating inside a coffee plantation on the fringes of the Meppadi forest range under South Wayanad forest division.

The resort is under the possession of one Jayadev in Bengaluru and a security guard was appointed to watch the six room building.

When the incidence was occurred there were nobody in the resort as the security guard was on leave .

The unidentified miscreants fled after sticking wall-posts on the building on behalf of the Nadukani area committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

They said in the posters that the attack was a warning to the resort mafia who were trying to molest tribal women in the district .

The posters were also opposing the mushroom growth of resorts in tribal areas in the district, police said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, police added. The police have strengthened security measures in the area.