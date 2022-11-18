Suspected Maoist presence: probe launched in Munnar

November 18, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Intelligence agencies have initiated a probe into the suspected presence of Maoists in Munnar.

A search operation is on after a lorry driver reported the suspicious presence of four persons, including a woman, on a forest stretch at Anchammile on the Neryamangalam-Adimali route around 3.45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver told forest officials that they were carrying guns and moved to a stream on the roadside on noticing the vehicle. The vehicle was headed for Murikkashery in Idukki from Palakkad with a poultry load.

On being informed by the lorry driver, Neriamangalam forest officials alerted the Special Branch, Intelligence, and forest officials and a search operation was launched in forest areas on the stretch.

A Special Branch officer told The Hindu that the agency and the Intelligence wing were viewing the incident seriously and a probe was initiated. “We have informed the anti-terrorist squad and the Intelligence Bureau about the suspected Maoist presence. At present, there is no confirmation about the presence of Maoists in the Munnar region,” he said.

Neriamangalam range officer S.L. Sunil Lal said a search operation was on inside the forest areas of Neriamangalam. “A six-member team was halting in the forest area of Kalyanapara region under the Neriamangalam range and search operations will continue in the coming days,” he said.

District Police Chief, Idukki, V.U. Kuriakose said it was suspected that the driver spotted poachers in the forest area. “Based on the information, a police team conducted a search in the nearby tribal settlements. But nothing suspicious was found,” he said.

