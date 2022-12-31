Suspected kingpin of TTP job scam nabbed

December 31, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The police team investigating the Travancore Titanium Pvt. Ltd. (TTP) recruitment scam have apprehended the alleged mastermind behind the racket that swindled several job aspirants of large sums of money.

The accused, Syam Lal, 58, of Kudappanakunnu, was nabbed from a hideout by the special investigation team led by Assistant Commissioner (District Crime Records Bureau) J.K. Dinil early on December 31. The Poojappura police have recorded his arrest.

Despite being the fourth accused in the 14 cases that have been registered in various police stations in connection with the scam, Syam Lal is suspected to be the kingpin who coordinated the crime.

According to Mr. Dinil, the accused operated as a pivotal link with TTP deputy general manager (marketing and legal) N. Sasikumaran Thampi, a key accused in the case.

The duo were classmates and known to each other for several years. Thampi allegedly used to divulge details of vacancies that arose in the company to Syam Lal, who would then purportedly plot ways to lure job aspirants with the assistance of the prime accused Divya Jyothi and the others. Syam Lal is also suspected to have obtained money from the applicants through Divya and distributed commissions among the racketeers.

Syam Lal’s arrest was made when he awaited a judgment on his anticipatory bail plea. A local court had posted his case and those of the other key accused persons, including Thampi, Rajesh and Manoj, for hearing on January 5.

His arrest is the third to be recorded in the scam. Divya and a purported agent Abhilash had earlier been caught by the Venjaramoodu and Cantonment police respectively. Divya is currently under the custody of the Thiruvananthapuram City police, while Abhilash has been remanded to judicial custody.