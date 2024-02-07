Suspected impersonation attempt in PSC exam, case registered

February 07, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Poojappura police on Wednesday registered a case related to a suspected impersonation attempt during a Public Service Commission (PSC) examination. According to the police, the attempt came to light when the PSC vigilance wing was carrying out biometric verification before the examination for the post of last grade servant in the Kerala University held at the Chinnamma Memorial Girls School at Poojappura on Wednesday morning.

While the details of the candidates were being cross-checked, a person who was in the hall for the examination ran out. Though the staff at the centre chased him, the person managed to escape. The registration number of the person for whom he is suspected to have appeared has been identified. The Poojappura police have launched an investigation to trace the persons involved in the alleged impersonation attempt.