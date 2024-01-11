Suspected food poisoning: municipal health wing, Food Safety dept. give clean chit to hotel

January 11, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Neither the health wing of the Kalamassery municipality nor the Food Safety department has found any sign suggesting potential food poisoning at a hotel in Kalamassery after eight youngsters reportedly complained of discomfort after having food from there on Wednesday midnight.

While the municipal health wing has submitted a report to that effect to the Kalamassery police, who registered a case based on the youngsters’ complaint, the Food Safety department is likely to submit a report, which also absolves the eatery of the charge of food poisoning, on Friday. The hotel remains shut on the directions of the police who have asked the owner to wait till they received both the reports.

The youngsters had sought treatment at the Ernakulam General Hospital. “To establish food poisoning, stool culture test is required, which the doctor didn’t prescribe on the grounds that none of them had chronic symptoms suggesting food poisoning. Only two of them had said that they had vomiting following which they were administered injections,” said Food Safety department sources.

Examination conducted by both health and Food Safety officials found the hotel to be run in a satisfactory manner though the incident took place around 12.15 a.m., and the inspections were conducted only around 9 a.m. “Apart from the eight, none else who have had food from the hotel complained of any discomfort either. The hotel also had no history of having served stale food in the past,” said health officials.

