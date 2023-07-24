Suspected food poisoning: 10 students hospitalised

July 24, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Ten students of an entrance coaching centre in the city were hospitalised on Monday after showing symptoms of food poisoning. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has issued notices to the Xylem entrance coaching centre in Karyavattom and a caterer which had the contract to supply food to the centre. The Corporation authorities said in a press release that both the centre and the caterer were functioning without licenses. The catering centre was closed down.

Health staff of the Corporation from the Ulloor and Kazhakuttam zones visited the centre after getting information on the food poisoning. The students were admitted to a private hospital in Kazhakuttam and to the Corporation’s health centre in Pangappara.

