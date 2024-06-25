ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected explosives discovered from forest land in Wayanad

Published - June 25, 2024 09:03 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Forest officials discovered suspected explosives on forest land at Kodakkad, near Thalappuzha, under the North Wayanad forest division on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials discovered the “explosives”, kept in a plastic bag and buried near a forest track, during routine patrolling.

The area is known to be frequented by proscribed Maoist group. Many members of the group were reportedly seen there during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials handed the objects found in the bag over to the Talappuzha police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The objects are suspected to be improvised explosive devices (IEDs), but this can be ascertained only after an examination by the bomb squad, the police said.

It was reported that the bag was found on a forest path that the Thunderbolt commandos used for patrolling in search of the proscribed militants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US