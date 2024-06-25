GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suspected explosives discovered from forest land in Wayanad

Published - June 25, 2024 09:03 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Forest officials discovered suspected explosives on forest land at Kodakkad, near Thalappuzha, under the North Wayanad forest division on Tuesday.

The officials discovered the “explosives”, kept in a plastic bag and buried near a forest track, during routine patrolling.

The area is known to be frequented by proscribed Maoist group. Many members of the group were reportedly seen there during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

The officials handed the objects found in the bag over to the Talappuzha police.

The objects are suspected to be improvised explosive devices (IEDs), but this can be ascertained only after an examination by the bomb squad, the police said.

It was reported that the bag was found on a forest path that the Thunderbolt commandos used for patrolling in search of the proscribed militants.

