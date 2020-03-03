Suspected COVID-19 patient tests negative

KASARAGOD

03 March 2020 00:30 IST

The sample taken from a young man, who was admitted to the Kanhangad district hospital recently on suspicion of coronavirus (COVID-19), has turned negative.

He was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure following his return from Libya. The young man had been in contact with a man from China and had cough and sore throat. However, District Medical Officer-in-charge Dr. A.V Ramdas said the sample sent to the Alappuzha Virology Lab had turned negative.

The department has intensified surveillance in the district following the spread of COVID-19 in 19 Gulf countries, he said, adding that those who return from overseas with symptoms should continue to be at home observation for 14 days. They should be continuously in contact with the Corona Control Cell, he said. For further clarification, contact 99460-00493.

